Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts Reverse Repos Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:51 PM

China's central bank conducts reverse repos Friday

China's central bank conducted 479 billion yuan (about 66.64 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) China's central bank conducted 479 billion yuan (about 66.64 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system adequate at a reasonable level at the end of the month, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for ..

Multan Police establish rehabilitation center for female beggars

2 minutes ago
 38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing ..

38,000 applications received by day 10, surpassing last year’s numbers

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

2 minutes ago
 Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence ..

Nov 30 last date for motorcyclists to get licence in one day

2 minutes ago
 DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

DC visit Sadr, other areas to inspect cleanliness

2 minutes ago
 Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

13 minutes ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

11 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

11 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

11 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business