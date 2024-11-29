China's central bank conducted 479 billion yuan (about 66.64 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) China's central bank conducted 479 billion yuan (about 66.64 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system adequate at a reasonable level at the end of the month, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.