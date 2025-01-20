Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts Reverse Repos Monday

Published January 20, 2025

China's central bank conducts reverse repos Monday

China's central bank conducted 123 billion yuan (about 17.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China's central bank conducted 123 billion yuan (about 17.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent on Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system at an adequate level, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

