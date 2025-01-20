China's central bank conducted 123 billion yuan (about 17.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China's central bank conducted 123 billion yuan (about 17.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.5 percent on Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system at an adequate level, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.