UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Conducts Reverse Repos To Boost Liquidity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 07:16 PM

China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity

China's central bank Wednesday conducted 87 billion yuan (about 12.8 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):China's central bank Wednesday conducted 87 billion yuan (about 12.8 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The amount included 65 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent, and 22 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.

15 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

58 seconds ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

59 seconds ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

1 minute ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

1 minute ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

1 minute ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.