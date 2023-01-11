(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):China's central bank Wednesday conducted 87 billion yuan (about 12.8 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The amount included 65 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent, and 22 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.

15 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.