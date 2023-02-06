UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Monday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 150 billion yuan (about 22.14 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

