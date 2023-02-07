UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 06:28 PM

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 393 billion yuan (about 57.82 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

More Stories From Business

