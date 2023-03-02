UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 07:01 PM

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Thursday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 73 billion yuan (about 10.6 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 per cent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

28 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

28 minutes ago
 KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head o ..

KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head of NHP: CM's aide

5 minutes ago
 Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

5 minutes ago
 Albania continues to send aid to quake-hit Trkiye

Albania continues to send aid to quake-hit Trkiye

1 second ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.