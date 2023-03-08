China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 4 billion yuan (about 575.33 million U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 per cent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.