China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 08:38 PM

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 29 billion yuan (about 4.21 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

