China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 67 billion yuan (about 9.75 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

