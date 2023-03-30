UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 200 billion yuan (about 29 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable in the banking system at the end of this quarter, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

