China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 08:21 PM

China's central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 17 billion yuan (2.47 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

