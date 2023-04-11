Close
China's Central Bank Continues To Add Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.

The People's Bank of China said on its website that it has conducted 18 billion yuan (2.62 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

