China's central bank skipped reverse repos on Friday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):China's central bank skipped reverse repos on Friday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system.

The banking system reports a reasonable and sufficient level of liquidity at present, the PBOC said in a statement.No reverse repos became mature on Friday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China vowed to keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.