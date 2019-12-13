UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Continues To Skip Reverse Repos Friday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

China's central bank continues to skip reverse repos Friday

China's central bank skipped reverse repos on Friday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):China's central bank skipped reverse repos on Friday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system.

The banking system reports a reasonable and sufficient level of liquidity at present, the PBOC said in a statement.No reverse repos became mature on Friday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China vowed to keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank 2019 Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

14 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad student ..

14 minutes ago

UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Ele ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's Nord Stream 2 Project to Happen Despite S ..

15 minutes ago

EU Parliament Congratulates Johnson, Expects UK to ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.