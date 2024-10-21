China's Central Bank Cuts Two Key Rates To Boost Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
China's central bank on Monday said it had cut two key interest rates to historic lows, in the latest move by Beijing to boost sluggish spending and kickstart the world's second-largest economy
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) China's central bank on Monday said it had cut two key interest rates to historic lows, in the latest move by Beijing to boost sluggish spending and kickstart the world's second-largest economy.
The cuts come just days after the country posted its slowest quarterly growth in a year and a half, underlining the deep economic woes the country faces.
Leaders are targeting annual growth of five percent this year, but that goal is being challenged by weak consumption and a prolonged and debilitating debt crisis in the colossal property sector.
The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), which constitutes the benchmark for the most advantageous rates lenders can offer to businesses and households, was cut from 3.
35 percent to 3.1.
The five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage loans, was cut from 3.85 to 3.6.
Both rates were last reduced in July and are sitting at all-time lows.
Data showed Friday the economy grew 4.6 percent in the third quarter, its slowest rate in a year and a half.
Authorities acknowledged a "complicated and severe external environment... as well as new problems of domestic economic development".
Beijing has said it has "full confidence" in achieving its annual growth goal, but economists say more direct fiscal stimulus is needed to revive activity and restore business confidence.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 2024
ICT Police arrest around 15,000 outlaws in nine months and recover Rs 1.55 billi ..
Media role crucial in fight against polio: Ayesha Raza
Bilawal played leadership role to develop consensus on constitutional amendment: ..
Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing ph ..
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs for immediate approval of Rs75. ..
DC Sukkur to hold open court in Pano Aqil
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident
Sharjeel lauds Bilawal's role in Constitutional Amendment
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's meat exports to China hit $3.3 million from January-Sept 202430 minutes ago
-
Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees42 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola3 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 15.74% in 1st quarter5 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan to $ 3 trillion on 100 years of its independence5 hours ago
-
Commissioner for completing schemes5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $584 million from IT services' export during July-August 20246 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'6 hours ago
-
Seminar on promoting Pakistan's image, investment held6 hours ago