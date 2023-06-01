China's central bank pumped cash into the money market in May to meet liquidity demand from financial institutions

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):China's central bank pumped cash into the money market in May to meet liquidity demand from financial institutions.

A total of 125 billion yuan (about 17.61 billion U.S. dollars) was injected into the market through the medium-term lending facility (MLF) last month to maintain liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level, according to the People's Bank of China.

The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.75 percent.

Total outstanding MLF loans exceeded 5.15 trillion yuan at the end of May.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.