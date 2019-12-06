UrduPoint.com
China's Central Bank Injects Marked Liquidity Via Medium Term Lending Facility

Fri 06th December 2019

China's central bank injects marked liquidity via medium term lending facility

China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) to maintain liquidity in the market Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system via medium-term lending facility (MLF) to maintain liquidity in the market Friday.

As a total of 187.5 billion yuan (about 26.64 billion U.S. dollars) of MLF matured Friday, the central bank injected 300-billion-yuan MLF into the market, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 3.25 percent.The PBOC skipped reverse repo Friday.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

China keeps its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonable level in 2019.

