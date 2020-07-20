The People's Bank of China (the country's central bank) maintained on Monday the benchmark lending rate steady for the third consecutive month, keeping the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 percent and the five-year LPR at 4.65 percent, matching expectations of market analysts

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The People's Bank of China (the country's central bank) maintained on Monday the benchmark lending rate steady for the third consecutive month, keeping the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 percent and the five-year LPR at 4.65 percent, matching expectations of market analysts.

The LPR is the rate that 18 commercial banks charge their most creditworthy customers.

In accordance with the August 2019 reform of the People's Bank of China, banks use the LPR as the reference rate for lending instead of a basic interest rate determined by the central bank. The reform was aimed at reducing borrowing costs for companies and supporting the economy, affected by the trade war with the United States.