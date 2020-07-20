UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Lending Rate Unchanged At 3.85% For Third Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:09 PM

China's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Lending Rate Unchanged at 3.85% for Third Month

The People's Bank of China (the country's central bank) maintained on Monday the benchmark lending rate steady for the third consecutive month, keeping the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 percent and the five-year LPR at 4.65 percent, matching expectations of market analysts

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The People's Bank of China (the country's central bank) maintained on Monday the benchmark lending rate steady for the third consecutive month, keeping the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85 percent and the five-year LPR at 4.65 percent, matching expectations of market analysts.

The LPR is the rate that 18 commercial banks charge their most creditworthy customers.

In accordance with the August 2019 reform of the People's Bank of China, banks use the LPR as the reference rate for lending instead of a basic interest rate determined by the central bank. The reform was aimed at reducing borrowing costs for companies and supporting the economy, affected by the trade war with the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank United States August 2019 Market

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

28 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

41 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

56 minutes ago

Macron Notes Progress in EU Talks, But Remains 'Ex ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.