BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank, on Tuesday lowered the loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.55% for the first time since August 2022.

"Under the authorization of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the National Interbank Funding Center (NIFC) announced the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on June 20, 2023 as follows: the one-year LPR is 3.55% and the over-five-year LPR is 4.2%. The rates are effective until the next release," the PBC said.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, was also lowered from previous 4.3%.

The one-year LPR remained unchanged from April 2020 to December 2021, standing at 3.

85%. In December 2021, the PBC lowered it to 3.8%, then to 3.7% in January 2022 and to 3.65% August.

In August 2019, as part of the PBC's reform, the LPR, instead of the base lending rate, became the benchmark for calculating floating lending rates.

Now, 18 Chinese banks participate in the official setting of the rate. Until 09.00 local time on the 20th day of each month, they must send their rates in increments of 0.05% to the NIFC. After that, the NIFC excludes the highest and lowest rates and calculates the arithmetic average rounded up to 0.05%.