China's Central Bank Skips Reverse Repos For 2 Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 2 day

China's central bank skipped reverse repos for a second day consecutively on Friday, citing abundant liquidity on the market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):China's central bank skipped reverse repos for a second day consecutively on Friday, citing abundant liquidity on the market.

Increased fiscal spending near the end of the month has offset the issuance of government bonds and the maturing of previously conducted reverse repos, resulting in reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

With 80 billion yuan (about 11 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos maturing Friday, the central bank effectively withdrew the same amount of money from the market.

China will keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.

