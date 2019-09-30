UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Skips Reverse Repos For 2nd Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:38 PM

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 2nd day

China's central bank skipped reverse repos for a second day in a row on Monday, citing abundant liquidity on the market

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):China's central bank skipped reverse repos for a second day in a row on Monday, citing abundant liquidity on the market.

The overall liquidity in the banking system is on a relatively high level due to increased fiscal expenditures near the end of the quarter, the People's Bank of China said on its website.

With 20 billion yuan (about 2.8 billion U.S.

dollars) of reverse repos maturing Monday, the central bank effectively withdrew the same amount of money from the market.

A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China vowed to keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Same Money 2019 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Anti-adulteration drive: 33 eateries sealed in Isl ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand Police Arrest Man for Making Bomb Thre ..

3 minutes ago

Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) holds Eco Hike at Mu ..

3 minutes ago

LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafi ..

9 minutes ago

Country's debt reaches 80 percent of GDP: Governor ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.