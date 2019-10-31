(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, continued to skip open market operations via reverse repos on Thursday.

The PBOC announced the move in a statement on its website, citing reasonably sufficient liquidity in the banking system.

A total of 60 billion yuan (about 8.51 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos matured Thursday, resulting in a net liquidity withdrawal of 60 billion yuan.

The central bank also skipped reverse repos on Wednesday, aiming at maintaining reasonably sufficient liquidity in the banking system, as increased fiscal expenditures near the month end could offset the effect of such factors as maturing reverse repos, the PBOC said.

A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China vowed to keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.