China's Central Bank Suspends Treasury Bond Purchases
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM
People's Bank of China announced on Friday that it has decided to temporarily suspend treasury bond purchases in the open market, starting from this month
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The People's Bank of China announced on Friday that it has decided to temporarily suspend treasury bond purchases in the open market, starting from this month.
The central bank said that the move was made as demand exceeded supply on the government bond market recently, adding that bond purchases will be resumed at proper time in accordance with the supply and demand situation.
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Business
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY2538 seconds ago
-
PSX continues to face downward trajectory20 minutes ago
-
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases43 seconds ago
-
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 20242 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs1.9 trillion in market3 seconds ago
-
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 20259 hours ago
-
Commerce ministry, Pak Embassy Brussels organize awareness session on EU TRACES17 hours ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets18 hours ago