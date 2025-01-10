Open Menu

China's Central Bank Suspends Treasury Bond Purchases

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 05:49 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The People's Bank of China announced on Friday that it has decided to temporarily suspend treasury bond purchases in the open market, starting from this month.

The central bank said that the move was made as demand exceeded supply on the government bond market recently, adding that bond purchases will be resumed at proper time in accordance with the supply and demand situation.

