China's Central Bank To Issue 5 Bln Yuan Of Bills In Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023

China's central bank to issue 5 bln yuan of bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):China's central bank plans to issue 5 billion yuan (about 723 million U.S. dollars) worth of bills in Hong Kong next Tuesday.

The central bank bills will be issued with a maturity of six months, or 182 days, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The move aims to enrich yuan-investment products with high credit ratings in Hong Kong and improve the yield curve of yuan in the region, the central bank said.

