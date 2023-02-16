(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):China's central bank has said it will take precise measures to strengthen financial support for key areas and weak links in the country's economy.

The central bank will promote the steady growth of inclusive small and micro loans, and encourage financial institutions to increase lending to private enterprises, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The central bank will implement city-specific housing credit policies, provide financial services to ensure the delivery of housing, and increase financial support for house leasing to promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

The bank also pledged efforts to serve the real economy, preventing and defusing risks, and strengthening the regular supervision of platform companies, the statement said.