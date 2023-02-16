UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank To Strengthen Financial Support For Key Areas, Weak Links

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:01 PM

China's central bank to strengthen financial support for key areas, weak links

China's central bank has said it will take precise measures to strengthen financial support for key areas and weak links in the country's economy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):China's central bank has said it will take precise measures to strengthen financial support for key areas and weak links in the country's economy.

The central bank will promote the steady growth of inclusive small and micro loans, and encourage financial institutions to increase lending to private enterprises, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The central bank will implement city-specific housing credit policies, provide financial services to ensure the delivery of housing, and increase financial support for house leasing to promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model.

The bank also pledged efforts to serve the real economy, preventing and defusing risks, and strengthening the regular supervision of platform companies, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

21 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

21 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

21 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

32 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 ..

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

22 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.