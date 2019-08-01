UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central Bank Urges Proper Control Of Property Loans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

China's central bank urges proper control of property loans

Hina's central bank on Wednesday called on all kinds of banks in the country to keep their loans to the property sector at a reasonable level while increasing credit support for key areas and weak links in the national economic and social development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):China's central bank on Wednesday called on all kinds of banks in the country to keep their loans to the property sector at a reasonable level while increasing credit support for key areas and weak links in the national economic and social development.

Banks should adhere to the principle of "houses are for living in, not for speculation," adjust and optimize their credit structures and implement long-term mechanisms to maintain the sound development of the real estate market, said the People's Bank of China in a statement.

China will strictly prohibit consumption loans from being irregularly used for house purchases and strengthen the management of capital flowing to the property sector from banks' wealth management, entrusted loans or other channels, according to the statement.

The country will also strengthen supervision over fundraising activities of large property developers with high leverage, and properly control the scale of interest-bearing liabilities and the asset-liability ratios of such companies.

Meanwhile, medium- and long-term loans to the manufacturing sector should be increased to prop up high-quality growth of the sector.

The central bank also asked the country's banking sector to continue to improve financial services to small- and medium-sized firms and other key areas including the modern service industry, rural vitalization and poverty relief, said the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

16 seconds ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

17 seconds ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

21 seconds ago

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

6 minutes ago

Past rulers looted public money: Provincial Minist ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price sheds 900, traded at Rs 83,100 per tola ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.