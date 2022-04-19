UrduPoint.com

China's Central SOEs Record Growth In R&D Spending

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 04:48 PM

China's central SOEs record growth in R&D spending

China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) spent more on research and development to boost innovation-driven development in the first three months of 2022, the country's top state-owned assets regulator said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) spent more on research and development to boost innovation-driven development in the first three months of 2022, the country's top state-owned assets regulator said on Tuesday.

The central SOEs' total R&D input from January to March expanded 18.9 percent year on year to 151.42 billion Yuan (about 23.76 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The operating profit margin of central SOEs stood at 6.

8 percent during the first three months, flat with the same period last year.

Tuesday's data also showed that the production efficiency of central SOEs increased steadily. Their annualized total labor productivity was 727,000 yuan per capita in the first three months, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

In the January-March period, these companies raked in 9 trillion yuan in combined revenues, up 15.4 percent year on year. Their net profits grew 13.7 percent to 472.33 billion yuan, according to the commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same January March From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Lawmakers for concerted efforts to uplift agricult ..

Lawmakers for concerted efforts to uplift agriculture sector

1 minute ago
 Video showing woman lying on track with train pass ..

Video showing woman lying on track with train passing over her goes viral

18 minutes ago
 MCI Floodlight Badminton Tournament to kick off to ..

MCI Floodlight Badminton Tournament to kick off tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Six hoarders booked in Khyber

Six hoarders booked in Khyber

2 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of fire in Dadu's village

CM takes notice of fire in Dadu's village

4 minutes ago
 Night Post office opens for traders

Night Post office opens for traders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.