UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central SOEs Register Rapid Profit Growth In 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

China's central SOEs register rapid profit growth in 2019

Net profits of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) rose 10.8 percent year on year to 1.3 trillion yuan (about 188.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, official data showed Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Net profits of China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) rose 10.8 percent year on year to 1.3 trillion Yuan (about 188.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, official data showed Wednesday.

The growth rate picked up steadily in the second half of last year, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said at a press conference.

"The momentum has been consolidated in pursuing progress while maintaining stability, achieving the target set for the whole year," SASAC spokesperson Peng Huagang said.

According to Peng, the total operating revenue of central SOEs reached 30.8 trillion yuan, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier, with 10 state firms seeing revenue growth of over 20 percent and 29 over 10 percent.

In 2019, the debt-to-asset ratio of China's central SOEs dropped for the third consecutive year to 65.1 percent, 0.6 percentage points down from the beginning of 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Progress 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Rwanda Urges Polluter Countries to Agree on Loss, ..

43 seconds ago

The Supreme Court (SC) directs government to decid ..

44 seconds ago

Sustainability a way of working, lifestyle, corner ..

6 minutes ago

Three chambers agree to make special economic zone ..

27 seconds ago

UVAS FBS organised Best Teacher Award Ceremony

13 minutes ago

Amin discusses air quality agenda with US Science ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.