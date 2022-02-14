China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw double-digit revenues and profit growth in the first month of this year, showed official data Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw double-digit revenues and profit growth in the first month of this year, showed official data Monday.

Net profits of central SOEs expanded by 10.2 percent from a year ago to 142.

38 billion Yuan (about 22.36 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.

The central SOEs raked in 3 trillion yuan in combined revenues in the first month of 2022, an increase of 12.4 percent year on year, according to the SASAC.