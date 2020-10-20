UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central SOEs Report Revenue, Profit Growth In Q3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

China's central SOEs report revenue, profit growth in Q3

China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw both profit and revenue growth in the third quarter (Q3), the country's state-asset regulator said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw both profit and revenue growth in the third quarter (Q3), the country's state-asset regulator said Tuesday.

Revenues of central SOEs rose 1.5 percent year on year to 7.8 trillion Yuan (about 1.17 trillion U.S.

Dollars) in Q3, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said at a press conference.

Their net profits in Q3 totaled 474.8 billion yuan, up 34.5 percent from a year ago, SASAC data showed.

In September alone, central SOEs saw their revenues hit 2.8 trillion yuan, a 4.3-percent expansion from a year ago and the highest monthly growth this year, according to the SASAC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

September From Billion

Recent Stories

Disgraceful acts by so-called politicians at Mazar ..

10 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 58 more COVID-19 cases, 25,333 in ..

1 minute ago

550 litres liquor seized in faisalabad, one arrest ..

2 minutes ago

Two DSPs of Islamabad Police reshuffled

2 minutes ago

192 power pilferers nabbed in Oct

2 minutes ago

Australian firms to attend China fair amid trade r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.