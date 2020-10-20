China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw both profit and revenue growth in the third quarter (Q3), the country's state-asset regulator said Tuesday

Revenues of central SOEs rose 1.5 percent year on year to 7.8 trillion Yuan (about 1.17 trillion U.S.

Dollars) in Q3, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said at a press conference.

Their net profits in Q3 totaled 474.8 billion yuan, up 34.5 percent from a year ago, SASAC data showed.

In September alone, central SOEs saw their revenues hit 2.8 trillion yuan, a 4.3-percent expansion from a year ago and the highest monthly growth this year, according to the SASAC.