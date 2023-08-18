BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :China's auto exports in the first quarter of 2023 exceeded 1.07 million units, surpassing Japan and becoming the world's largest auto exporter, according to data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Chinese vehicles are running at full speed around the world, and Chery Group is also creating its own "Chery effect", China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

In the first half of 2023, Chery Group made further efforts, with a cumulative sales volume of 741,400 vehicles, up 56% year-on-year. This not only set a new record high sales in the history of semi-annual, but also exceeded 100,000 vehicles in a single month for 13 consecutive months, and the growth rate ranked second in the industry. Among them, the cumulative sales volume of the Chery brand in the first half of the year was 539,400, a year-on-year increase of 50.9%.

The accumulated technical strength is a strong endorsement of Chery's rising sales, and it is also an important code for Chery's 20-year run at the top of China's passenger car export rankings.

Since its establishment 26 years ago, Chery has insisted on independent research and development, solidified and thoroughly developed industry technologies, and made new technologies such as chips, software and batteries high-end, with a view to achieving technological leaps.

Currently, Chery has mastered cutting-edge technologies in a range of core industries, such as Kunpeng Power and Lion Intelligence.

While upgrading its products, Chery is also continuously enriching its exchanges with its global users, providing them with a comprehensive and reassuring experience of car purchase and use with better services.

There are face-to-face research and one-on-one telephone interviews for global users. Chery has also launched services such as online listing of products, door-to-door car delivery and test drives.

Services in various forms have gained unanimous approval from global consumers. In addition, according to the different environment, market conditions and consumer behavior in international markets, Chery insists on adapting measures so that its services can better meet the needs of local consumers.

Furthermore, Chery has fulfilled its responsibility as a brand with practical actions, and gained a good international reputation and brand image by actively participating in various public welfare and charity actions globally.