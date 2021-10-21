UrduPoint.com

China's Chongqing Posts Robust Economic Growth In Jan-Sept

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:56 PM

China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept

China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed

CHONGQING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :China's Chongqing Municipality achieved 9.9 percent year-on-year economic growth in the first three quarters of 2021, official data showed.

The city's gross domestic product reached nearly 2 trillion Yuan (about 313 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-September period, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

The city's industrial output grew 14.

2 percent year on year during the three quarters, the bureau said.

Chongqing saw its foreign trade jump 27 percent year on year to 577 billion yuan in the nine-month period, according to Chongqing Customs.

The trade with major trading partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union and the United States grew 13.6 percent, 24.2 percent and 18 percent to 93 billion yuan, 90.45 billion yuan and 85.15 billion yuan, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Chongqing United States Asia Billion

Recent Stories

du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to ..

Du finalises partnership agreement with Thales to enhance data security processe ..

12 minutes ago
 Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French ..

Aurora Storm Causes Power Cuts for 250,000 French Households - Grid Operator

8 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61929 cusecs water

8 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 minutes ago
 SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divi ..

SAPM Arbab reviews performance of ministries, divisions

9 minutes ago
 Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karach ..

Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karachi: Asad Umar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.