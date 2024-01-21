China's Chongqing Targets Around 6 Pct GDP Growth In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2024 | 12:30 PM
CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has set its regional gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at about 6 percent for 2024, according to the annual session of the municipal people's congress on Sunday.
The city also aims to increase added value of industries above the designated size by 7 percent, investment in fixed assets by 4 percent, and general public budget revenue by 6 percent, while limiting the consumer price index increase to about 3 percent, the city's mayor Hu Henghua said when delivering the government work report.
Chongqing's GDP reached 3.01 trillion Yuan (about 422.95 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, up 6.1 percent year on year, making it the fourth city in China to exceed 3 trillion yuan in terms of its regional GDP.
