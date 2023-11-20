BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) China's civil aviation transport continued to expand in October, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The total transport turnover of the sector was 11.01 billion tonne-kilometers last month, surging 158.

6 percent from a year ago, the CAAC said.

Over 56.05 million air passenger trips were handled in October, soaring 252 percent year on year, data from the CAAC showed.

In October, the cargo and mail volume of China's civil aviation sector totaled 675,000 tonnes, up 37.7 percent year on year, according to the CAAC.