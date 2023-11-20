Open Menu

China's Civil Aviation Transport Continues To Grow In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's civil aviation transport continues to grow in October

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) China's civil aviation transport continued to expand in October, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The total transport turnover of the sector was 11.01 billion tonne-kilometers last month, surging 158.

6 percent from a year ago, the CAAC said.

Over 56.05 million air passenger trips were handled in October, soaring 252 percent year on year, data from the CAAC showed.

In October, the cargo and mail volume of China's civil aviation sector totaled 675,000 tonnes, up 37.7 percent year on year, according to the CAAC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

13 minutes ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

21 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cu ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka's viral moment after world cup final loss

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

4 hours ago
Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

16 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 days ago

More Stories From Business