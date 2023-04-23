UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Up 4.3 Pct In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023

China's coal output up 4.3 pct in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in March, official data showed.

The country produced 420 million tonnes of raw coal in March, up 4.3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first three months of 2023, the output was 5.5 percent higher than a year earlier at 1.15 billion tonnes, the bureau said.

China's coal imports stood at 100 million tonnes in the January-March period, up 96.1 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

