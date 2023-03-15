UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Up 5.8 Pct In First Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's coal output up 5.8 pct in first two months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :China's raw coal output posted a stable expansion in the first two months of this year, official data shows.

The country produced 730 million tonnes of raw coal in the period, up 5.

8 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The pace of growth was 3.4 percentage points faster than that of December last year, the bureau said.

China's coal imports stood at 60.64 million tonnes during the same period. In 2022, the country imported 290 million tonnes of coal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same December Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 minutes ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

18 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

18 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

19 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.