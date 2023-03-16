UrduPoint.com

China's Coal Output Up 5.8 Pct In First Two Months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :China's raw coal output posted a stable expansion in the first two months of this year, official data shows.

The country produced 730 million tonnes of raw coal in the period, up 5.

8 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The pace of growth was 3.4 percentage points faster than that of December last year, the bureau said.

China's coal imports stood at 60.64 million tonnes during the same period. In 2022, the country imported 290 million tonnes of coal.

