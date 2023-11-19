BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) China's commercial vehicle sales soared 19.8 percent year on year to about 3.3 million units in the first 10 months of this year, industry data showed.

Specifically, sales of trucks rose 19.5 percent year on year to 2.

91 million units, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Some 389,000 buses were sold in the same period, surging 22.2 percent from the same period last year.

During the January-October period, China exported 616,000 commercial vehicles, jumping 28.3 percent over one year earlier.