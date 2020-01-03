UrduPoint.com
China's Comprehensive LNG Import Price Drops Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:15 PM

China's comprehensive LNG import price drops last week

China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) dropped last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX)

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 )

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 3,232 Yuan (about 464 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne from Dec. 23 to 29, down 2.2 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019 and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

