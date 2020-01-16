China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 3,058 Yuan (about 444 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne from Jan. 6 to 12, 2020, up 2 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019 and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.