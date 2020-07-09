UrduPoint.com
China's Comprehensive LNG Import Price Up

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

China's comprehensive LNG import price up

China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose last week, according to the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose last week, according to the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax and processing fee, came in at 2,489 Yuan (about 355 U.

S. Dollars) per tonne in the week ending July 5, up 6.2 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019, and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

