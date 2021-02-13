UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :China's copper industry posted higher production and trade volume last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In 2020, the output of copper products edged up 0.9 percent year on year to 20.46 million tonnes, said the MIIT, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The import and export value of copper products totaled 88.9 billion U.S.

Dollars, up 9.1 percent year on year. In breakdown, the import value grew 10.7 percent year on year to stand at 82.7 billion dollars, while the export value totaled 6.3 billion dollars, down 7.7 percent year on year.

The industry will continue to deepen supply-side structural reform, strictly control the disorderly expansion of copper smelting capacity, and fully tap the potential of using copper in fields such as new infrastructure and building industries, said the ministry.

