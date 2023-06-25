Open Menu

China's Courier Sector Handles Over 60 Bln Parcels In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China's courier sector handles over 60 bln parcels in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As of June 24, China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 60 billion parcels this year, mirroring the country's economic vitality, according to the State Post Bureau.

The figure was achieved 172 days earlier than in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as 34 days earlier than in 2022, data from the bureau showed.

Mid-year promotional activities launched by e-commerce platforms this month contributed to the surge in express delivery volume.

From June 1 to June 18, the average daily express delivery volume exceeded 400 million pieces.

Since the start of the year, courier companies have improved their transit and delivery process, and expanded the use of automatic sorting, unmanned warehouses, unmanned vehicles, drones and other equipment and technology to improve their business efficiency.

The companies have also worked to improve the layout of overseas hubs, ground networks and overseas warehouses to better serve the cross-border consumer market, the bureau said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business China Vehicles June 2019 Market Post From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

12 hours ago
MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

14 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

17 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

18 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business