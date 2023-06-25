(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :As of June 24, China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 60 billion parcels this year, mirroring the country's economic vitality, according to the State Post Bureau.

The figure was achieved 172 days earlier than in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as 34 days earlier than in 2022, data from the bureau showed.

Mid-year promotional activities launched by e-commerce platforms this month contributed to the surge in express delivery volume.

From June 1 to June 18, the average daily express delivery volume exceeded 400 million pieces.

Since the start of the year, courier companies have improved their transit and delivery process, and expanded the use of automatic sorting, unmanned warehouses, unmanned vehicles, drones and other equipment and technology to improve their business efficiency.

The companies have also worked to improve the layout of overseas hubs, ground networks and overseas warehouses to better serve the cross-border consumer market, the bureau said.