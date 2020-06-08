UrduPoint.com
China's Crude Oil Import Hits Monthly Record In May - Customs Data

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

China's Crude Oil Import Hits Monthly Record in May - Customs Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) China's crude oil imports hit a new monthly record in May, official data released by the Chinese Customs has showed.

According to the official data, published on Sunday, China spent 66.7 billion Yuan (about $9.43 billion) to import 47.97 million tonnes of crude oil in May, equaling about 11.34 million barrels per day.

China's previous monthly crude oil imports record was 10.64 million barrels per day in April last year.

Industry analysts told Sputnik earlier that China's crude oil imports were expected to rebound from the lower levels earlier this year triggered by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite posting 19.2 percent year-on-year growth in May, China's total crude oil imports in the first five months of this year only expanded by five percent year-on-year, the official data showed.

Thanks to lower prices in the global markets due to sluggish demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, China spent 17.1 percent less on crude oil imports in the first five months compared to the same period last year, the official data showed.

