UrduPoint.com

China's Crude Oil Output Up 2.3 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:15 PM

China's crude oil output rose 2.3 percent year on year to 17.03 million tonnes in August, official data showed

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's crude oil output rose 2.3 percent year on year to 17.03 million tonnes in August, official data showed.

The August output grew 4.7 percent from the 2019 level. The daily oil output last month stood at 549,000 tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months, the country's crude oil output came in at 133.22 million tonnes, an increase of 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

As one of the world's largest oil buyers, China imported 44.53 million tonnes of crude oil in August, down 6.2 percent year on year.

The crude oil imports dropped 5.7 percent year on year in the Jan.-Aug. period to 346.36 million tonnes, the NBS data showed.

More Stories From Business

