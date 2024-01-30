Open Menu

China's Cultural Sector Continues To Pick Up In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

China's cultural sector continues to pick up in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Major enterprises in China's cultural sector and related businesses saw a stellar increase in revenue and profits in 2023 as the industry continued to recover, official data showed Tuesday.

The surveyed 73,000 enterprises raked in 12.95 trillion Yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. Dollars) in combined revenue last year, up 8.2 percent from 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

With the effective implementation of policies aimed at expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption, the potential of people's cultural consumption has been continuously unleashed, said Zhang Peng, an NBS senior statistician.

Profits of these firms rocketed 30.9 percent year on year to nearly 1.16 trillion yuan. Zhang said that internet information services, digital content services and internet cultural and entertainment platforms significantly powered the rapid growth.

Companies featuring new business forms, such as providers of wearable smart cultural devices, multimedia games and entertainment-purposed smart drones, pocketed almost 5.24 trillion yuan in revenue last year, a 15.3 percent uplift.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Business China From Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

14 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

15 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

15 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

15 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business