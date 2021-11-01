China's daily production of coal in October rose to 11.72 million tonnes, the highest production value in recent years, following the after-effects of an energy crisis in several regions of the country, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) China's daily production of coal in October rose to 11.72 million tonnes, the highest production value in recent years, following the after-effects of an energy crisis in several regions of the country, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

"Coal production in the country significantly increased. From the middle to the end of October, the average daily coal production in the country stood at above 11.5 million tonnes for several consecutive days, an increase of almost 1.1 million tonnes when compared to (production) at the end of September. A peak value of 11.72 million tonnes was achieved, the highest number of daily coal production in recent years," the commission said in a statement.

Following this peak in production, since October 5, coal supplied to power plants across the country exceeded consumption rates for 25 consecutive days and since October 19, the supply volumes exceeded consumption by 1 million tonnes.

Coal volume in reserves reached 106 million tonnes, which can be used for 19 days. Authorities expect the level of coal in reserves to exceed 110 million tonnes, which should be enough for 20 days.

Several Chinese provinces, mainly those located in the country's northeast, are facing disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This is happening as the country's authorities are struggling to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the use of coal, and boost the green economy.

Mining and energy companies were urged by the NDRC to sign new long-term contracts, in addition to existing agreements, to guarantee the supply of coal for power generation. Earlier last month, the authorities of three Chinese coal hub provinces of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia pledged to deliver 145 million tonnes of coal throughout the country in the fourth quarter at a reduced price.