Open Menu

China's Digital Economy Lead Set To Drive World Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

China's digital economy lead set to drive world growth

Emerging technologies such as the internet of things and the booming digital economy, where China is leading, will create new growth drivers for the world amid a challenging global environment, experts and entrepreneurs have said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Emerging technologies such as the internet of things and the booming digital economy, where China is leading, will create new growth drivers for the world amid a challenging global environment, experts and entrepreneurs have said.

Despite headwinds from geopolitical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, the blossoming of cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT and innovations in the digital economy, will inject new impetus to the world economy, said He Xuming, chairman of the World Internet of Things Convention executive committee.

The total number of 5G base stations in China will likely top 3 million this year, laying a solid foundation for the development of IoT, and the GDP of the emerging digital economy will likely expand by around 30 percent, He said during a recent meeting in Beijing dubbed the World IoT Top 500 Summit, China Daily reported.

"The world is currently transitioning from an industrial to a digital economy, with the latter accounting for around half of global GDP and growing at around 20 percent annually," said He Qiang, vice-chairman of the World Internet of Things Convention executive committee. "This year, the growth rate may hit over 25 percent," he said.

He Qiang said IoT-supported digital and smart industries have huge growth potential, and a rising number of IoT products, systems, and platforms have already cropped up, covering a wide range of fields including industry, agriculture, logistics, transportation, energy and smart lives.

During the past few years, China has made considerable progress in boosting the growth of the digital economy.

The scale of China's digital economy reached 45.5 trillion Yuan ($6.3 trillion) in 2021, second in the world and accounting for 39.8 percent of the country's GDP, according to a white paper released by the China academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Earlier this year, the country issued a guideline on the construction of a digital China, which will serve as an important engine for boosting its modernization drive in the digital era and provide solid support for the development of a new competitive edge.

By 2035, China will be at the forefront of digital development globally, and its digital progress in certain aspects of economy, politics, culture, society and ecology will be more coordinated and sustained, according to the plan.

Huang Ying, vice-president of Chinese tech heavyweight lenovo Group, said that China has been among the tops in terms of digital industrialization and industrial digitalization in the world.

Huang said digital technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence will boost connectivity among industrial chains and companies, helping to reduce costs, improve efficiency and boost productivity.

Huang said Lenovo will continuously invest in smart and digital development and will continue to share its experiences and provide solutions for the digital transformation of other enterprises.

He also expressed strong confidence for business in the second half of the year, given the rising demand for new technologies and services in fields like AI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Business China Agriculture Beijing Progress 5G May From Industry Share Top Million

Recent Stories

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Eff ..

Armenian Foreign Ministry Calls for Additional Efforts to End Karabakh Blockade

8 minutes ago
 UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million A ..

UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth ..

Migrant Child Dies Under Care of US Agency, Fourth Such Death This Year - Report ..

17 minutes ago
 US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment ..

US Congressman Introduces Constitutional Amendment Capping SCOTUS at 9 Justices ..

17 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency Wit ..

Russian Central Bank to Pilot Digital Currency With Real Transactions in August

18 minutes ago
 10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

10 Kashmiri's arrested on false charges in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near W ..

Amtrak Suspends Service After Train Derails Near Washington - Statement

10 minutes ago
 IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lac ..

IG Police takes notice of BUJ's concerns about lack of access to information in ..

10 minutes ago
 #DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase c ..

#DubaiDestinations campaign launched to showcase city&#039;s top summer attracti ..

41 minutes ago
 CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturer ..

CCP conclude its inquiry against urea manufacturers, FMPAC

18 minutes ago
 North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions t ..

North Korea Condemns Supply of Cluster Munitions to Kiev, Calls US Biggest War C ..

10 minutes ago
 Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facil ..

Romanian President Offers NATO F-16 Training Facility

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business