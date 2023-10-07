Open Menu

China's Domestic Tourism Revenue Hits 100 Bln USD Over National Day Holiday

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) China's domestic tourism market generated approximately 753.4 billion Yuan (about 103.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, which ended on Friday, official statistics show.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 129.5 percent, and a rise of 1.5 percent from that of the National Day holiday in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

During the eight-day holiday, Chinese people made 826 million domestic tourist trips, an increase of 71.3 percent from last year and a rise of 4.1 percent from 2019, the ministry said.

