China's E-commerce Logistics Index Notches Growth In January
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 112.8 points in January 2024, up 0.4 points from a month earlier, according to the latest data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
Specifically, the sub-index tracking logistics volume stood at 125.3 points in January, the highest level in 23 months, the organization said.
The sub-index tracking logistics volume in rural areas snapped its losing streak, gaining 1.3 points compared with the previous month to reach 129.1 points in January, the data showed.
The organization attributed the robust performances of these indexes to surging delivery demand ahead of the Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The e-commerce logistics index is compiled based on data from JD.com, a major online retailer in China. The baseline index was set up at 100 points.
