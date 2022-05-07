UrduPoint.com

China's E-commerce Logistics Sector Reports Slower Contraction In April

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's e-commerce logistics sector reports slower contraction in April

China's e-commerce logistics sector recorded a slower contraction in April compared to March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :China's e-commerce logistics sector recorded a slower contraction in April compared to March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 102.2 points in April, down 1.

8 points from the previous month.

The decline shrank from that registered in March as government policies to smooth logistics alleviated the effects of COVID-19, however demand is yet to recover, according to the survey.

The sub-index for business volume dropped 5.8 points from the previous month to 112.4 points.

The sub-index for business costs rose 0.8 points in April, nearing the latest peak in 2016, the survey showed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China March April 2016 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

First consignment of relief goods to flood hit are ..

First consignment of relief goods to flood hit areas reaches Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 PM desires to further enhance Pak-EU multi-faceted ..

PM desires to further enhance Pak-EU multi-faceted ties

2 minutes ago
 Lock-up shares worth over 79 bln yuan eligible for ..

Lock-up shares worth over 79 bln yuan eligible for trade next week

6 minutes ago
 President summons NA session on Monday

President summons NA session on Monday

6 minutes ago
 Inflation in Laos accelerates to 9.9 pct in April

Inflation in Laos accelerates to 9.9 pct in April

6 minutes ago
 PMD advises public to avoid unnecessary exposure t ..

PMD advises public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.