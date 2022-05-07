China's e-commerce logistics sector recorded a slower contraction in April compared to March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :China's e-commerce logistics sector recorded a slower contraction in April compared to March, according to an industry survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com.

The survey showed that the index tracking e-commerce logistics activities stood at 102.2 points in April, down 1.

8 points from the previous month.

The decline shrank from that registered in March as government policies to smooth logistics alleviated the effects of COVID-19, however demand is yet to recover, according to the survey.

The sub-index for business volume dropped 5.8 points from the previous month to 112.4 points.

The sub-index for business costs rose 0.8 points in April, nearing the latest peak in 2016, the survey showed.